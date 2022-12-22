Lawton homeless hope to find a place to keep warm during below-freezing temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Those experiencing homelessness in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm Thursday morning during the below-freezing temperatures.

“I am trying to find a place to stay, I’m homeless,” Mott said.

Pete Mott Jr. said he’s been homeless for a while and most nights he sleeps in a park.

“It’s cold and lonely, I stay lonely most times,” He said.

Mott said he plans to go to the Salvation Army when temperatures start dropping to dangerous temperatures but is nervous they will run out of room.

While the shelter is accepting more people than it usually would during cold weather, it may not be enough.

“I go to the Salvation Army because they got beds, but they get full most times. I can’t stay nowhere, I have to pay someone 20 dollars to stay the night somewhere,” Mott said

Comanche County Emergency Management has partnered up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross to help keep the homeless warm on Thursday. They’ll have a warming center at the Church on Southwest B and 5th Street which will open at 6 a.m.

They will have cots, blankets, pillows, water and snacks.

However, Mott, and others in his situation, are afraid the center will be too crowded, especially as the temperature dips below freezing.

“If they give me a bed, but if they are full, I can’t stay there,” Mott said.

Organizers of the warming station are asking the community to lend a helping hand in the form of non-monetary donations.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army or the Lawton First Baptist Church gymnasium.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Comanche County Emergency Management.

