Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Murder charge amended in 2020 stabbing death

A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge.
A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge

Alex Dill is charged with First Degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas.

His charge was amended from second degree murder, which itself had been amended from Dill’s initial charge of assault and battery.

In December of 2020, Dill reportedly stabbed Thomas multiple times, and according to court documents he also attacked two paramedics as they arrived on scene.

In addition to his murder charge, Dill is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a medical care provider.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week,...
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
Meaghan Reed was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Lawton Correctional...
Lawton woman faces felony charge for bringing contraband into jail
Weiyong Liu is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.
Sexual Battery arrest out of Lawton massage spa

Latest News

Due to extreme winter weather, the City of Lawton is making a few changes to operations at...
Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
Crews have been pre-treating interstates, highways and turnpikes with a salt brine mixture.
ODOT treats roads to prepare for winter weather
Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the...
The homeless in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures