Murder charge amended in 2020 stabbing death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man accused in a 2020 stabbing death now faces a more severe murder charge

Alex Dill is charged with First Degree murder in the death of Charlene Thomas.

His charge was amended from second degree murder, which itself had been amended from Dill’s initial charge of assault and battery.

In December of 2020, Dill reportedly stabbed Thomas multiple times, and according to court documents he also attacked two paramedics as they arrived on scene.

In addition to his murder charge, Dill is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a medical care provider.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.