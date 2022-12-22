ODOT treats roads to prepare for winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the freezing weather reaches our doorstep, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is making sure all drivers stay safe while out on the road. Crews have been pre-treating interstates, highways and turnpikes with a salt brine mixture.

They’re also prioritizing problem areas like bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces.

While widespread freezing precipitation isn’t expected for southwest Oklahoma, ODOT is preparing anyways.

Public Information Officer Bryce Boyer said the department does this to ensure safety of drivers.

“We pre-treat for every storm and winter storm that moves through,” Boyer said. “If it qualifies for it, we will pre-treat. Our number one top priority is the safety of the traveling public. So we want to make sure we get that pre-treatment down. Now, pre-treating is not the solution to every storm, but it is one of the tools we have in our toolbelt to help combat the storm and keep the traveling public safe. So if we can get that layer down before the storm moves through, that just helps us kind of help clean it up and make sure the roadways can stay clear.”

The Department says they’re focusing on the northern part of the state -- but they have dozens of teams and thousands of workers on-call and ready to head out, all to minimize the threat of danger to Oklahoma drivers.

