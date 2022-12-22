Expert Connections
OHP offers winter weather safety tips to drivers

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The weather is being blamed for wrecks across the state. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop G officials said most wrecks in this area happened on I-44 just north of Lawton.

OHP said there were hundreds of car accidents Thursday and advised drivers to maintain a safe following distance behind other cars, drive under the speed limit and, most importantly, to be mindful of their surroundings.

They also reminded drivers to be cautious of moisture and black ice on roadways, especially on older roads that become slick more easily.

Officials reported 15 crashes in the Southwest area today.

