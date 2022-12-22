Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood donors

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The adverse weather affecting much of the country is hindering blood donor appointments, leading to mass cancellations.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donors to keep scheduled appointments, even if they must brave the outside temperatures.

Christi Chambers, the OBI Executive Director for Lawton and Wichita Falls, says that an uptick in cancellations directly affects local blood supplies and can make things worse for those in the hospital reliant on that blood.

“When we say that we need blood, we’re not saying that because there’s going to be a car wreck coming or some trauma that’s going to happen on down the road. We’re talking about people that are already in the hospital and struggling with certain things that they do need blood products. For instance, there are infants that are born that have defects that they’ll need platelets, or they’ll need a certain blood product, so they’re already there at the hospital in need,” Chambers said.

OBI is a tri-state organization that provides service to Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, and Chambers says that the need for blood is constant. To meet those demands, they must have 1200 people donate each day system-wide.

If you can’t attend in person, OBI also has different mobile units throughout Lawton that are available for donors to utilize.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

