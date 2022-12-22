Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Salvation Army hosts Christmas Party

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning.(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning.

The party started early in the morning with hot chocolate and treats.

Partygoers then opened gifts that were provided by Target, Mrs. Cruz’s fifth grade class at Woodland Hills, and the College of Nursing Student Association.

The students also received at personalized letter from Santa.

Jacobi Crowley with the Boys and Girls Club said events like is as important for adults as much as for the kids.

“As an adult, we don’t understand that Christmas is a joy especially to kids,” he said. " Not just with gifts in general with the overall holiday spirit.”

Crowley said the kids had a great time being able to open some gifts before Christmas.

