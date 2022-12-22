Stay-Back Holiday Activities offered on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is this weekend, and with that comes the time for events to wind down and for people to spend time with their families. But for some soldiers on Fort Sill, that’s not possible, so the post holds different events each day during their holiday block leave to help provide a festive time.

7News spoke with Captain Austin Cattley, the Charlie Battery Commander for the 1st Battalion of the 31st Field Artillery Regiment, about what activities are offered for soldiers that must stay back during the holidays.

Beginning on December 16, stay-back activities will take place until January 1, with brand-new events ranging in variety each day. Soldiers have enjoyed two sports events, a museum tour, and two activities at the USO so far. They initially planned a hike up Mount Scott for Thursday, December 22, but the weather forced them to reschedule. Instead, the soldiers enjoyed a pizza party and avoided enduring the below-freezing temperatures.

On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, soldiers will have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday at home with community members through their Adopt a Soldier program. It allows soldiers in teams of three or more not traveling home on holiday block leave to be assigned a sponsor in the community, where they’ll spend the day enjoying food, laughs, and that quintessential Christmastime feeling.

This year they have 67 soldiers that will be divided among 15 different sponsors’ homes, many of which have previously participated in the program.

For more information on available recreational activities on Fort Sill, times of operation, and a full list of stay-back events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

