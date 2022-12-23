Expert Connections
Apache handing out water to residents after power outage

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Apache have been dealing with water issues after a power outage caused the town’s well-system to stop running.

The power has since been restored, but when it was out the wells were down.

Many homes and businesses still have low water pressure and a non-mandatory water boil advisory will end later this evening.

The town is handing out water to those in need.

“An unfortunate series of events occurred, so now we’re doing what we can to get everything back in working order,” Town Clerk Gena Montgomery said. “We were up here late last night until about 10 or 10:30 for anyone that needed it then, and wanted to be back up here again today. And if anyone can’t make it during this time we’re happy to try to accommodate however we can to get them some water if they need it.”

The Apache Volunteer Fire Department and Comanche Nation donated the water. Montgomery said they’ll be handing out water as long as they have to.

Crews are working to flush the water lines and ensure there are no air locks or leaks.

