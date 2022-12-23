Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Friday which grew into a small grassfire.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SE Flower Mound Road and Lee Blvd.

When crews arrived they found a large fire burning near two homes.

Neighbors tell our crew on scene that they believe a fire pit may have caused an ember to get into an abandoned trailer which started the fire along with a nearby wood pile.

Our crew says any structure which may have been present appeared to have burned to the ground but firefighters were able to contain it to the one area and some grass beyond the initial fire.

No injuries were reported.

