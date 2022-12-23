First Alert Forecast | 12/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wind chill values below zero is what all locations are waking up to this Friday morning! Because of this, a wind chill advisory remains in place until noon. Air temperatures aren’t that much better with single digits to low teens. Some good news in the forecast- conditions are going to warm, not only through this afternoon but also into next week.

High temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s. Wind chills through the afternoon will remain in the teens.

A ridge of high pressure will build tonight allowing for a few things to happen: winds overall will die down and temperatures will begin to warm up in the wake of this ridge. Cold conditions are still expected overnight with air temperatures by daybreak tomorrow in the upper single digits to low teens. For Christmas Eve, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the mid 30s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Santa will enjoy the weather expected on Sunday morning as temperatures are looking to fall down into the mid teens for all locations! Above freezing high temperatures is what we’ll see for Christmas Day. To be more specific, we’re looking at mid 40s for highs with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Light west to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another front will move in to our area on Monday which could put a slight pause on the warming trend but that doesn’t look to be the case for our area. Monday afternoon will warm into the low to mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 20mph. This frontal passage will be dry as no precipitation is expected.

Highs on Tuesday will remain in the mid 40s but we are looking at mostly cloudy skies. Breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. As pressure gradient tightens, gusty south winds will continue across much of the Plains heading into the middle of next week. The south winds will also contribute to our warming trend as the week goes on.

Highs by the middle to end of next week will warm to near 70 degrees!

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

