Furry Friend Friday: Teddy Guinea Pig

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a two-year-old Teddy Guinea Pig named Miss Piggy, who was released via her owner to Lawton Animal Welfare. She will be available for adoption on Wednesday, December 28. Rodrick says they’ve had guinea pigs at Animal Welfare for around seven months and that they make great starter pets for children due to their low maintenance.

Rodrick also discussed some safe and non-safe food items you can feed your pet over the holiday weekend. He says to avoid feeding your pets any foods with spices, raisins, turkey bones or skin, chocolate, milk, or caffeine and not to leave those items easily accessible.

Some safe foods you can feed your pets are unseasoned, butter-less cornbread, freshly cooked collard greens without stems (no raw, seasonings, or canned collard greens), green beans without salt, baked or boiled potatoes without salt or butter, and plain turkey with no spices, skin, or bone.

Until the end of the year, they’ll also be holding $20 adoption rates.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.