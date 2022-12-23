Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home...
How to protect your pipes in the cold
A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the...
Lawton homeless hope to find a place to keep warm during below-freezing temperatures

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
A native of Jamaica who moved to Philadelphia as a child, Thom Bell drew upon the classical...
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
The Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
The Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers