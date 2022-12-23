How to protect your pipes in the cold

Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Across Southwest Oklahoma everyone is feeling the impact of the cold front, including our homes.

Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home could be at risk of freezing.

This process happens faster than you think once temperatures get into the single digits.

John McLaughlin from Pippin Brothers has a few tips on how to prevent a big plumbing bill.

“The single biggest thing you can do is to get water flowing through those pipes, that puts additional heat from the warmer under ground water running through the piping,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said insulation around pipes helps to slow the freezing process but won’t completely avoid it. He advises leaving cabinets under your sink open to let the heat from your home to reach the pipes. And lastly, let a small stream of water run from the faucet. He said you can use a bucket to avoid wasting any water, but it’s important to have a stream, not a drip.

“Something about like that when it’s real cold and windy, but this is only protecting the cold water piping, you also want to make sure that the hot water drips as well. Your hot and cold are two separate pipes, you need to protect them both,” he said.

Not only do you need to protect your indoor plumbing but outside as well.

McLaughlin said its important to take off any water hoses that may be attached.

“If you leave a hose attached, then this pipe stays full of water and it begins to freeze and press and you can see what it does to the back side of this faucet inside the wall,” said McLaughlin.

Comanche County Rural Water District said protecting your water meter is also important, and you might save hundreds of dollars by following the next few steps:

Don’t put anything inside the can, and make sure the lid is on and closed. Then place a thick carpet, tarp, rubber mat, or plywood on top of the meter lid.

These tips apply to everyone not just in rural areas.

McLaughlin wants people to keep in mind that you’re not only paying to fix the pipe, the water damage left behind will also cost you.

