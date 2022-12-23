Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Hungry Hearts changes usual Christmas dinner plans

The change came so volunteers and staff could spend time with their families.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton held their annual Christmas dinner a little earlier this year.

They normally serve a meal on Christmas Day, but this year, they stuck to their usual Tuesday through Thursday schedule -- making Thursday’s meal the big event. They made this change so volunteers and staff could spend time with their families for the holiday.

In addition to the Christmas meal, Hungry Hearts opened their doors to keep people warm in Thursday’s bitter cold. They even stayed open a little longer to serve as a backup warming station for emergency overflow.

Hungry Heart’s Interim Director Keshonna Davis said the organization wants to help whoever they can.

“Even if we don’t help people here tonight, the ones who are walking, we can still give them blankets as well,” Davis said. “It’s just entirely too cold for anyone to be outside right now.”

The Salvation Army, First Baptist Church and Comanche County Emergency Management have all been offering warming stations across the area, and Hungry Hearts was happy to be a part of that relief effort.

