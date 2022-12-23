Lawton Animal Welfare receives dog bed donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Recently the Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter received three Kuranda Beds for the dogs, and have more on the way.

Kuranda Beds are raised platforms to keep the dogs off the ground, which is especially important during the colder seasons.

“It’s important to have an animal slightly elevated off of the ground. It gives that little buffer where they’re not absorbing the cold from either the concrete or the dirt, or the grass, or whatever it may be,” said Roy Rodrick, the Superintendent of the Lawton Animal Welfare.

Two of the beds were donated by Melody Simpson, and the others are from anonymous community members.

Rodrick recalls, “It gives a person a warm feeling to know that there are people out there that think about our animals here, and are willing to give up their time and money to help the animals that are in our custody.”

The staff place blankets over the beds to make the animals more comfortable during their time in the shelter.

“The new blankets we try to send out with the adoptables. The used blankets we’ll use here,” Rodrick said. “Yes, they’ll tear them up, but we have such a steady stream of that coming in that we hardly ever run out, so we’ve always got something for them to lay on the Kuranda Beds.”

With the beds being relatively expensive the donation helps Animal Welfare by allowing them to purchase other items the animals might need.

