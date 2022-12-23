Lawton Police Department graduates 2022 academy class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department recognized a group of 18 new graduates from its police academy Friday.

The cadets underwent a 21-week course, and were honored for their hard work in a special ceremony.

The graduation was important not only for the graduates, but also those who oversaw their training over the weeks. Lt. Charles Whittington said he’s proud of everyone.

“It’s humbling,” Whittington said. “I came on in 2004, so I’ve had time to go full circle and see brand new cadets come in. Sometimes it was stressful -- you don’t know what you don’t know -- but I relied heavily on the training team and the staff already in place, and they did a fantastic job.”

15 of the graduates will serve in the Lawton Police Department, while the last three will go on to work in Cyril, Stephens County, and Cameron University.

