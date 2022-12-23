Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department graduates 2022 academy class

15 of the graduates will serve in the Lawton Police Department while the last three will go on to work in Cyril, Stephens County, and Cameron University.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department recognized a group of 18 new graduates from its police academy Friday.

The cadets underwent a 21-week course, and were honored for their hard work in a special ceremony.

The graduation was important not only for the graduates, but also those who oversaw their training over the weeks. Lt. Charles Whittington said he’s proud of everyone.

“It’s humbling,” Whittington said. “I came on in 2004, so I’ve had time to go full circle and see brand new cadets come in. Sometimes it was stressful -- you don’t know what you don’t know -- but I relied heavily on the training team and the staff already in place, and they did a fantastic job.”

15 of the graduates will serve in the Lawton Police Department, while the last three will go on to work in Cyril, Stephens County, and Cameron University.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home...
How to protect your pipes in the cold
A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the...
Lawton homeless hope to find a place to keep warm during below-freezing temperatures

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Guinea Pig
Furry Friend Friday: Teddy Guinea Pig
Some good news in the forecast- warmer conditions are expected through the weekend
This Holiday Weekend Will Be Warmer | 12/23PM
Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30th, all across Carter County.
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
The pastor said they’ve been holding this annual event for the past 12 years to ensure those in...
Local church holds annual Christmas dinner