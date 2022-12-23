Local church holds annual Christmas dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Johns Baptist Church held their annual community Christmas dinner and giveaway on Friday.

They partnered with New Haven Church to provide a holiday meal, coats, blankets, shirts, and hoodies to those who need them.

The pastor said they’ve been holding this annual event for the past 12 years to ensure those in the community who need the services receive it.

“This time of year, you know, show the love. Even though we feed everyday, this time of year we doing something special for the homeless or whoever,” Deacon Harold Davis said. “We’re here trying to keep the homeless people warm and giving them a meal for Christmas.”

Davis said they hold a feeding ministry six days a week and encourages anyone in the community who needs a hot meal to stop by St. Johns Baptist Church between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

He said all you have to do is show up to be served.

