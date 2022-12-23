Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.(Torrance Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Meaghan Reed was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Lawton Correctional...
Lawton woman faces felony charge for bringing contraband into jail
Weiyong Liu is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.
Sexual Battery arrest out of Lawton massage spa
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early

Latest News

Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
“Top Gun: Maverick” voted favorite movie of the year, survey finds
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
New details have emerged showing the events which lead up to a deadly shooting involving a...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian