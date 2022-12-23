PSO handles thousands of winter storm power outages

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma power crews faced extraordinary challenges Thursday as they worked to restore power to thousands of families across the state.

Wayne Greene with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said more than 7,000 of their customers lost power at the height of the cold blast. Most of the outages were in Tulsa, but more than 1,600 homes were without power in Southwest Oklahoma.

”We had an astounding weather storm roll through here today with some very very hard winds,” Greene said. “In that sort of situation, you’ll have some lines come down and even some polls broken.”

Greene said outages were down to only 260 throughout the state by Thursday afternoon, with 56 of those in Southwest Oklahoma. There were two dozen outages in Lawton as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

