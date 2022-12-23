Expert Connections
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers

Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30th, all across Carter County.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program.

Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m..

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with the Ardmore and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Departments during the program. It’s intended to raise awareness about the impaired driving problem in the state.

Remember to drive sober or find a safe ride by using friends, family, cabs, or one of the various ride-share services like Uber or Lyft.

