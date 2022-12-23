This Holiday Weekend Will Be Warmer | 12/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a ridge of high pressure builds, winds will diminish overnight. With calm winds and scattered cloud cover, temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the teens. Cold conditions are expected with wind chill values through mid-morning in the upper single digits to low teens.

Christmas Eve will consist of cloud cover in the morning with sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will rise into 30s for all locations. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Santa will enjoy the weather that’s expected overnight Saturday into Sunday! Morning temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Christmas Day will be warmer and above freezing for all locations. We’re looking at afternoon highs in the low to upper 40s northeast to southwest. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light south winds.

Our next cold front looks to move in sometime Monday. The great news, the air behind the cold front is and won’t be nearly as cold as what we’ve experienced over the last 48-hours. There are slight disagreements on the exact timing but ultimately it does look like there will be a brief pause in the warming trend because of the front.

Both Monday and Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies and highs rising into the low to mid 50s.

Breezy south winds return for Wednesday. Highs by the afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and even the low 70s for some locations. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

The above-average temperatures look to continue into the rest of next week although conditions will likely not be as warm as Wednesday! While the details are exactly clear- trends are suggesting the chance for rain starting Thursday. And one positive note, with the warmer temperatures, any precipitation that does fall will be rain!

Have a great weekend and a wonderful Christmas! -LW

