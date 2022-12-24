Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap.

According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees.

They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health.

That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive this cold winter, especially after yesterdays freezing temperatures.

“We have to, it, otherwise we’d freeze to death, literally,” they said.

They say they take turns leaving the home because one person always has to be there to ensure the space heaters don’t catch fire. So only one person will have a nice Christmas.

“Sunday I am going to stay home so she can be with her family. She’s my family but one of us has to stay home, to make sure the house doesn’t burn down,” they said.

“Or turn off all the space heaters and let all of our animals die so that’s not even an option,” they said.

The two ladies both have pets, that require warmer conditions. They said the animals are suffering just as much as they are.

“The dogs are wanting blankets, and my poor birds they just want, 74 degrees would make them happy. But it’s below 50 in here,” they said.

They said the landlord installed a heating unit, but only cool air comes out and the unit is still reading 57 degrees in the home.

“All heaters are none stop since it cooled off. So our electric bill is about 6. 600, we don’t see anything lower than 6,” they said.

The ladies said it’s too cold for them to even complete daily tasks.

“You can’t do anything, no bathing, no nothing. It’s too cold to even put water on your body. Can you imagine jumping into a shower right now and getting out, I can’t. Me either,” they said.

They said, they constantly think about getting up and moving, but then reality sets in.

“Even if we wanted to move, how are we going to move? We had help before, in the middle of the winter. Two disabled women, how are we going to move all this stuff,” they said.

The ladies said they stay locked in their rooms under the covers all day, trying to stay warm.

