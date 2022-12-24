Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home...
How to protect your pipes in the cold
When crews arrived they found a large fire burning near two homes.
Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire
Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30th, all across Carter County.
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers

Latest News

A time-lapse video shows the moment Watertown went from rain to a blast of snow. (WWNY)
Time lapse shows winter storm arrive in New York
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region,...
Shells pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
Frigid weather and heavy snow covering much of the U.S. leads to flight cancellations from...
Seattle airport tells residents to 'go home' as flights are canceled