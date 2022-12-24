Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking her husband at the airport.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is accused of attacking her husband at the airport after reportedly finding improper pictures.

According to police, 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been charged with one count of domestic violence for assaulting her husband while the two were at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday

WCSC reports the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for an active domestic situation just before 3 p.m.

Officers said Barbour and her husband had flown to South Carolina for a vacation. However, she saw several “indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, leading to an argument.

According to an incident report, Barbour told authorities that she wanted to get away from her husband and fly back home.

Investigators said the woman’s husband denied being assaulted. But surveillance video showed Barbour kicking him, throwing his cell phone and attempting to hit him in the face.

Authorities said Barbour eventually admitted to them about hitting the victim.

The 55-year-old was then arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home...
How to protect your pipes in the cold
A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the...
Lawton homeless hope to find a place to keep warm during below-freezing temperatures

Latest News

It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
At least three people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones