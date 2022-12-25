Menes Temple 32 donates toys and car seats to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Families and kids who are spending the holidays in one area hospital received some gifts to help brighten their Christmas. Toys and car seats were donated by the Menes Temple 32 in Lawton to Comanche County Memorial Hospital this week.

It’s an annual tradition. The group provided toys for eight boys and eight girls in the hospital. Members of the temple say they are happy to help spread joy to those who can’t be home for Christmas.

“For the last several years, we, as a temple, have been coming together, raising money to collect toys, to make sure no kid hospitalized over Christmas is hospitalized without a toy,” said Menes Temple member Reginal Thomas. “We try to make their Christmas as enjoyable, as if they were at home with their families.”

The group donated 16 baby car seats for new moms and dads. Thomas says they will have a pancake fundraiser to support their efforts on the third Saturday in February.

