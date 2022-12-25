Nearing the 70s By the Middle of Next Week | 12/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa will enjoy the weather that’s expected overnight tonight! Morning temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Christmas Day will be warmer and above freezing for all locations. We’re looking at afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Generally mostly sunny skies are expected but clouds will build later in the evening. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

There are 2 cold fronts on the 7-day forecast. The first cold front looks to move in sometime Monday morning. The great news about this front- aside from a wind shift that’s expected- little to no change in airmass is expected.

Highs for Monday will actually warm into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

By Tuesday, clouds build resulting in mostly cloudy skies all day long. Highs will warm into the mid 50s with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

As mid-week rolls around, high temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s! This being a difference of nearly 20 degrees above average for end of December standards. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

The above-average temperatures look to continue into the rest of next week. Although conditions will likely not be as warm as Wednesday, highs by Friday will drop into the low 60s.

Cold front number 2 will move in by next Saturday morning bringing a return of gusty north winds.

Merry Christmas! -LW

