Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30th, all across Carter County.
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
The pastor said they’ve been holding this annual event for the past 12 years to ensure those in...
Local church holds annual Christmas dinner
When crews arrived they found a large fire burning near two homes.
Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire

Latest News

Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an...
City of Jackson, Mississippi under boil advisory after pipes burst
FILE - Kathy Whitworth of San Antonio, blast out of sand trap on 18th green and then sinks a...
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
Police investigate shooting at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall