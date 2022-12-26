Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front has made its way across Texoma this Monday afternoon. We’re seeing gusty north winds behind the front in the low 30s for many locations. We’ll hold on to sunny skies until sunset tonight at 5:30. Breezy northeast winds will continue through the evening before dying down around 10PM tonight. This frontal passage will be dry as no precipitation is expected.

By daybreak tomorrow- temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Despite light south winds expected, wind chills closer to the mid-teens is what many will be feeling like walking out the door. Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs rising into the mid 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s.

Temperatures by Wednesday morning will be a complete 180° (compared to Tuesday that is) with many only falling into the upper 30s to low 40s! Plenty of sunshine on tap Wednesday. The sunshine and breezy south winds will contribute to highs soaring into the 70s for most locations. There will be a spread of mid 60s NE to mid 70s SW. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Wind gusts could result in a wind advisory for some locations but at this present moment, one is not in place.

Clouds will build by Thursday resulting in mostly cloudy skies all day long. The limited sunshine will contribute to for all locations to see highs only in the mid 60s. West to south winds at 10 to 15mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be rather warm for end of December standards.

A cold front will move overnight Thursday into Friday. Winds will shift to the north with the frontal passage but by the early evening Friday, will shift back to the south. Highs Friday afternoon will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s thanks to the colder air provided by the front.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Both days over the weekend will be dry.

As moisture increases into early next week, rain chances will return back to southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Thankfully, temperatures will be warm enough to keep wintry precipitation out of the forecast!

Have a great week! -LW

