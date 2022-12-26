Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dog killed after suspect shoots multiple times into home Christmas Day

Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a...
Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a dog.(Police (MGN))
By Jennifer Blake and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dog was killed after a man fired several shots into a Virginia home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said the resident told officers that a man came to the home and attempted to force their way through the front door. When the man was not able to successfully enter, he fired several gunshots into the front of the home, WWBT reported.

According to police reports, the resident and their pet dog were both hit by gunshots during the shooting. The resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the dog did not survive.

Police are still investigating and say the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-748-3660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
Menes Temple 32 passes out presents to patients.
Menes Temple 32 donates toys and car seats to hospital
Christmas Day will be warmer and above freezing for all locations
Nearing the 70s By the Middle of Next Week | 12/24PM

Latest News

A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
By daybreak tomorrow- temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.
Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit