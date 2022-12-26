House of Bread Ministries hosts annual Hope for Christmas drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pastor Ramonda Bruno hosted the fifth annual Hope for Christmas drive for the surrounding areas.

For the past month, the House of Bread Ministries have been collecting donations from the Lawton community to give out to families inside of the Central Plaza Mall.

Bruno recalls, “We just want to share happiness with somebody else who may need time to cheer up.”

The House of Bread Ministries are doing everything they can to share the Christmas spirit, knowing some struggle during this time of year.

“This time of year there’s a lot of people that’s depressed, they’re alone, and so we just want to reach out and tell people that we love them, Jesus loves them, the community loves them,“ said Bruno.

There were no restrictions for those who signed up, making sure that no one had to feel left out.

“It makes us feel like the community does care about us,” said Jake Eidson, one of the donees. “They also try to help us and provide presents for the children.”

Hope for Christmas has been growing exponentially with every year. They hope more people will participate in picking a name, so that more can have something extra to look forward to during the holidays.

