Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at a dump in Las Vegas and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the animal was “dumped and left to die.”

Police said that animal control responded and rushed the dog to the animal hospital for treatment. Despite best efforts, officials said the dog died on Christmas eve.

According to Nye County, the public provided “invaluable tips” that led to the identification and capture of the suspect, identified as Apolonio Aniceto, 85, of Pahrump.

Police said that a tip led them to Aniceto’s residence, where they discovered another dog that belonged to the suspect who was in bad shape and suffering some sort of unknown medical issue.

Nye County said the second dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian in Las Vegas.

That dog “had to be euthanized due to being in critical, irreversible condition as a result of anti-freeze poisoning,” according to police.

Police said Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony animal abuse.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
Menes Temple 32 passes out presents to patients.
Menes Temple 32 donates toys and car seats to hospital
Christmas Day will be warmer and above freezing for all locations
Nearing the 70s By the Middle of Next Week | 12/24PM
Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30th, all across Carter County.
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
A massive winter storm left cities buried under feet of snow over the holiday weekend. (CNN,...
Prolonged winter storm carves deadly path
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
Death Investigation underway in Stephens County
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning