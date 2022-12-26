Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma.

One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the rural community can come together and show support for Athena Strand’s family during this difficult time.

Athena Strand Donation Jars (Courtesy Photo)

Donation jars can be found at:

Delbert’s Super Market at 601 Hilary Road, Comanche

Napoli’s Gas Station at 2 South Highway 81, Duncan

Jitters Coffee Shop at 1206 US-81 #24, Duncan

Marlow Food Market at 610 South Broadway, Marlow

Skin Deep Body Art at 1002 West Broadway Ave, Marlow

Heidi Helps the Homeless at 428 South 3rd St, Chickasha

Canadian River Brewing Company at 121 West Chickasha Ave, Chickasha

Tru by Hilton at 4100 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City

Home 2 by Hilton at 4110 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City

They’ll be collected at the end of January, and all funds raised will be presented to the Strand family.

For more information, you can visit Rural Oklahoma Pride’s Facebook page here.

