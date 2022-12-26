Expert Connections
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

Athena Strand
Athena Strand(Courtesy Photo)
By Cade Taylor and Haley Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma.

One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the rural community can come together and show support for Athena Strand’s family during this difficult time.

Athena Strand Donation Jars
Athena Strand Donation Jars(Courtesy Photo)

Donation jars can be found at:

  • Delbert’s Super Market at 601 Hilary Road, Comanche
  • Napoli’s Gas Station at 2 South Highway 81, Duncan
  • Jitters Coffee Shop at 1206 US-81 #24, Duncan
  • Marlow Food Market at 610 South Broadway, Marlow
  • Skin Deep Body Art at 1002 West Broadway Ave, Marlow
  • Heidi Helps the Homeless at 428 South 3rd St, Chickasha
  • Canadian River Brewing Company at 121 West Chickasha Ave, Chickasha
  • Tru by Hilton at 4100 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City
  • Home 2 by Hilton at 4110 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City

They’ll be collected at the end of January, and all funds raised will be presented to the Strand family.

For more information, you can visit Rural Oklahoma Pride’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

