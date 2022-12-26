Expert Connections
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning

Death Investigation underway in Stephens County
Death Investigation underway in Stephens County(MGN)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance.

The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning. They said the inmate was found by another inmate and that person immediately began life-saving measures, but they were already dead.

According to the OSBI, they were in jail for failing to appear in court on a manslaughter charge.

The Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine how they died.

