Altus water tower leak creates slippery issues

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Water could be seen pouring from a tower in Altus on Monday morning after cold temperatures caused the storage unit to leak, creating a virtual skating rink around the base.

The leak was discovered at the tower on Benson and D St. by 7News Engineers working to investigate an issue with our Altus low-power transmitter.

According to Altus City Manager Gary Jones, the tower will be offline temporarily as they work to repair the leak, which may cause water pressure issues across the area.

Officials believe the leak was weather-related.

Due to the water leak, our engineers were forced to shut down our Altus low-power transmitter, which may affect channels 7.7 through 7.12 in the area. We are currently working diligently to resolve the issue.

