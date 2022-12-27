Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured during the crash.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.

