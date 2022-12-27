Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko

Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a...
Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision.(Source: MGN)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at least one person was injured during the crash.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four injured in Lawton crash
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 12/27 AM
Some Windy Days Ahead | 12/17 AM
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four injured in Lawton crash
The five steel letters, designed to withstand the weather, stand 18 feet tall and 30 feet wide,...
Gigantic new sign welcomes visitors, residents to Altus east entrance
C Carter Crane is a homeless shelter that has been serving the community for decades, now...
Local shelter in need of funds