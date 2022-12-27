Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four injured in Lawton crash
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

Latest News

Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Av. in...
LFD: Winds help spread structure fire in Lawton
Maryland kayakers helped rescue a pilot.
Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
¡Eche un vistazo a Telemundo Texoma para hoy, con historias locales para residentes de habla...
Telemundo Texoma: El bloqueo cierra Cache Rd.