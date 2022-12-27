Four injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on northwest Cache Road.

There, Lawton police say a driver going west on Cache failed to yield as they made the turn into a nearby apartment complex and was struck on the passenger side.

Four people were transported to the hospital for treatment, though police say the injuries were all minor.

Cache road between 82nd street and Goodyear Boulevard was closed down as emergency crews responded to the crash.

