Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Four injured in Lawton crash

Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on northwest Cache Road.

There, Lawton police say a driver going west on Cache failed to yield as they made the turn into a nearby apartment complex and was struck on the passenger side.

Four people were transported to the hospital for treatment, though police say the injuries were all minor.

Cache road between 82nd street and Goodyear Boulevard was closed down as emergency crews responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
That’s why these two women are using 3 space heaters to try to keep their home warm and survive...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions

Latest News

The five steel letters, designed to withstand the weather, stand 18 feet tall and 30 feet wide,...
Gigantic new sign welcomes visitors, residents to Altus east entrance
C Carter Crane is a homeless shelter that has been serving the community for decades, now...
Local shelter in need of funds
It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand