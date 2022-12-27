Ft Sill keeps spirits high for Soldiers who couldn’t go home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials are doing what they can to keep the morale up for those who couldn’t go home during the holidays.

“It just gets them out of that depression mode and get them out of the barracks, at least,” said SFC. Miata Cole.

Activities included the Adopt-a-Soldier program, going to Oklahoma City, and visiting the VA Center.

PVT. Adrian Edmond said, “I got put with a nice family, and it feels like being in an actual family during the time.”

With these activities, the trainees also received their phones, so they could make calls back home.

“I’ve had my phone quite a bit to call my family, check up on them, even enough time to call friends too,” PVT. Edmond recalls. “It felt very good, sir, to call up and hear their voices.”

When visiting the Veterans, not only did it lift the trainee’s spirits, but the spirits of the Veterans themselves.

“It’s the interactions and the conversations,” said SFC. Cole. “And putting smiles on the Veteran’s faces.”

