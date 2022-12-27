Gigantic new sign welcomes visitors, residents to Altus east entrance

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A gigantic new sign is greeting Altus visitors and residents as they drive into town from the east entrance.

Two former Altus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairmen got to see a dream come true last Tuesday.

The five Corten steel letters, designed to withstand the weather, stand 18 feet tall and 30 feet wide, spelling out Altus on the side of Highway 62.

2020 Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Candace Braddock said it’s no secret the city needed a new welcome sign.

“It was just a way of, whether you’re a visitor or a resident to come in and know Altus is really,” Braddock said, “because it really just sets the right tone as you come into the community.”

The pandemic slowed the project down, but they weren’t ready to give up.

2021 Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Emily Smith said about 30 community members weighed in on what the sign should look like, from 4H members to city staff.

“Let Altus tell the story as you come in,” Braddock said, “so the Air Force base, the agriculture community, the community college. Let that tell your story.”

“I think it really goes to show what you can accomplish when it doesn’t matter who gets the credit,” Smith said. “I mean, so many people came together to make this happen and it did.”

Altus City Manager Gary Jones supported the project every step of the way.

They’ll add lights and a parking spot soon, allowing people to stop and make memories there.

“Altus is known as mobility’s hometown,” Jones said. “We’re known throughout the country as being the most welcoming, most accommodating military base in the country, and we take great pride in that.”

There are plans for another sign at the north entrance of the city. They hope to have it up in the next couple months.

