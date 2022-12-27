Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department focuses on the community in 2022

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As part of our Year in Review spotlights, we spoke with the Lawton Police Department about some of their accomplishments.

In 2022, LPD changed how they record crimes, switching from a Uniform Crime Reporting system to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, giving them a more efficient way to organize and categorize their reports.

Chris Blessing, the Public Information Officer for Lawton Police Department, says they also tried to immerse themselves within the community more with their junior citizen’s police academy, cops and kids’ picnic, their community Christmas tree decorating event at the station, and more.

“At the end of the day, we are the public, and the public is the police. We want to be involved in the community as much as we can because we don’t forget that we are part of the community. I live in this town, and the majority of our police officers live in this town; we raise our kids in this town, so at the end of the day, we’re all Lawtonians,” Blessing said.

He says there have also been 15 homicides this year, with the last one happening on November 5. It’s the only one still open and under investigation.

