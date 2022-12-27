LFD: Winds help spread structure fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Av. in Lawton on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a back bedroom.

According to Lawton Fire Department officials, the fire started at the back of the home before winds pushed the flames and smoke to the front of the home.

Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

