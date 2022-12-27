LPD advises residents to properly dispose of holiday boxes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays coming to an end and gifts being opened, Lawton Police Department gives advice to the community on what residents can do to keep their homes safe whether they’re traveling or they’re away from home.

First, residents need to properly dispose of any boxes revealing an expensive item or gift which is now inside their home, the same way they deter porch pirates from stealing online orders.

“If you’re leaving out of town, we encourage everyone to make sure that your doors are locked,” said Public Information Officer Chris Blessing. “We encourage everyone to turn on porch lights, and backyard lights, and make sure other vehicles that are in your driveway are locked.”

A couple of different ways you can properly dispose of your boxes would be to take them to the dump, or gradually break them down so they can fit inside your garbage bin.

“Find out when your bulk pickup day is within the City of Lawton and wait until the night before or the day of to dispose of all your stuff,” said Blessing. “The city drives around with a bulk loader and they’ll pick up that trash for you.”

The Department encourages homeowners to have some sort of security camera system, whether it be a Ring doorbell or in-home cameras. This allows the police to have a leg up on the investigation.

“Nowadays, video footage is imperative to police work,” Blessing said. “What we don’t like to do is to come to a victim’s residence, and we ask them ‘Who committed this crime,’ or ‘Who do you suspect committed this crime,’ and when they tell us we don’t know, well, unfortunately, we tell them at this time there’s no follow-up.”

In addition to keeping your home safe, it is important to do the same for the vehicles in your driveway.

“With vehicles, they can be easily broken into. So, we please urge the public, if you have any valuables inside your vehicle, please take it inside. Whether it be purses, money, firearms, or personal belongings, please take those inside.” said Blessing.

