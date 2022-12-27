Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD advises residents to properly dispose of holiday boxes

LPD advising the community on how to keep their home safe.
LPD advising the community on how to keep their home safe.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays coming to an end and gifts being opened, Lawton Police Department gives advice to the community on what residents can do to keep their homes safe whether they’re traveling or they’re away from home.

First, residents need to properly dispose of any boxes revealing an expensive item or gift which is now inside their home, the same way they deter porch pirates from stealing online orders.

“If you’re leaving out of town, we encourage everyone to make sure that your doors are locked,” said Public Information Officer Chris Blessing. “We encourage everyone to turn on porch lights, and backyard lights, and make sure other vehicles that are in your driveway are locked.”

A couple of different ways you can properly dispose of your boxes would be to take them to the dump, or gradually break them down so they can fit inside your garbage bin.

“Find out when your bulk pickup day is within the City of Lawton and wait until the night before or the day of to dispose of all your stuff,” said Blessing. “The city drives around with a bulk loader and they’ll pick up that trash for you.”

The Department encourages homeowners to have some sort of security camera system, whether it be a Ring doorbell or in-home cameras. This allows the police to have a leg up on the investigation.

“Nowadays, video footage is imperative to police work,” Blessing said. “What we don’t like to do is to come to a victim’s residence, and we ask them ‘Who committed this crime,’ or ‘Who do you suspect committed this crime,’ and when they tell us we don’t know, well, unfortunately, we tell them at this time there’s no follow-up.”

In addition to keeping your home safe, it is important to do the same for the vehicles in your driveway.

“With vehicles, they can be easily broken into. So, we please urge the public, if you have any valuables inside your vehicle, please take it inside. Whether it be purses, money, firearms, or personal belongings, please take those inside.” said Blessing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four injured in Lawton crash
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

Latest News

Chris Blessing, the PIO for Lawton Police Department, spoke with us about some of their...
Lawton Police Department focuses on the community in 2022
New Life Fellowship members are preparing for their End of Year Bash happening on Saturday,...
New Life Fellowship Church Hosting an End of the Year Celebration
Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
Park Jones Realtors offers weekly Lawton Real Estate Report
Ft Sill providing activities for those who weren't able to go home for the holidays.
Ft Sill keeps spirits high for Soldiers who couldn’t go home