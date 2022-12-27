New Life Fellowship Church Hosting an End of the Year Celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate the end of the new year, the New Life Fellowship Church in Lawton is hosting an End of the Year Celebration.

7News spoke with Ashlie Overby and Kemesha Anderson, two members of New Life Fellowship Church, about the event and what the community can expect.

The End of the Year Celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at 3310 SW 11th St, Lawton. It will feature a multitude of guests and performers, like Ashley Neely, an artist from Oklahoma City, and Kendall Jones, an artist from Lawton.

The event is free, and childcare will be provided to all who attend the celebration. Organizers say guests can show up in whatever they’re most comfortable in and that there is no set dress code for the event.

For more information, you can visit the New Life Fellowship Church Facebook page here.

