Park Jones Realtors offers weekly Lawton Real Estate Report

Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest real estate market numbers here in Lawton.

There are currently 332 homes listed for sale in Lawton, with an average asking price of over $206,000

However, out of all the homes sold in the last 12 months, the average asking price was set at just under $172,000, while the average selling price is a little more than $170,000.

According to Mortgagereports.com, housing pros predict the housing market to moderate in 2023, predicting a decline of 7% in overall sales and a temporary drop in home prices before the median price increase by 1%.

Industry experts are also reportedly split on whether mortgage rates will either rise or fall next year.

