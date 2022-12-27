Some Windy Days Ahead | 12/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! While we are winding down from the holiday weekend, so too will our freezing mornings be going away (at least for a while), but not before we experience one last one this morning. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph this afternoon, and combined with mainly sunny skies will help in warming us up to near-average temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

Tonight, the winds will only slightly decrease, still expecting to breeze out of the south at 10-15 mph throughout the nighttime hours. This will prevent temperatures from falling below freezing tomorrow morning, getting only as low as the mid 30s with mostly clear skies.

By the time the sun rises on Wednesday, the winds will pick up once again, this time breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph through a majority of the day. By tomorrow afternoon, gusts will be as strong as up to 30-35 mph. This could result in a wind advisory for some locations but at this present moment, one is not in place. Temperatures as a result will launch into well-above-average territory, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s for most, with western counties even reaching the mid/upper 70s. Sunshine will once again dominate the skies.

Cloud coverage will build back in on Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy through much of the daytime hours. While we will still get into the 60s that afternoon, it won’t be as warm as Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through overnight into Friday morning, providing a light shift in winds and a decrease in temperatures with highs on Friday expected to top out in upper 50s and low 60s. A very isolated chance of rain can’t be ruled out Friday night.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this New Year’s weekend with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday both reaching the low/mid 60s, winds out of the south/southwest at 10-15 mph, and dry conditions. This above-average weather will stick around as we enter 2023.

