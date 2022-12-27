Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?
A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.
The student went straight into “attack mode” first.
But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.
Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.
The video quickly went viral.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.