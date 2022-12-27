Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Texas car wash frozen with icicles

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin. (Source: @guthrie.atx/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States.

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.

Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.

Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 degrees Friday morning and 12 degrees Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

