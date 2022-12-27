A Warm, Breezy & Dry Wednesday | 12/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Winds will be out of the south with gusts into the low to mid 20s. As you’re walking out the door, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow is going to be warm, breezy and dry. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs by the afternoon will rise into the 70s for most locations (upper 60s for northeastern counties). We’ll stay dry in two ways: we’ll be precipitation free and relative humidity will be extremely low. Winds are also going to be breezy for Wednesday. Sustained winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 40mph. Wind gusts do fall short of advisory criteria so one will not be issued.

The combination of warm temperatures, strong south winds and low relative humidity will create elevated fire conditions for counties along and west of I-44.

During the day on Thursday, a weak disturbance/ cold front will push across the Plains. This will keep temperatures cooler across northern counties opposed to areas along the Red River. No precipitation is expected with the front. Highs will remain warm but not nearly as warm as Wednesday. Thursday afternoon will drop into the mid to upper 60s for all locations. Mostly cloudy skies with west winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

With the cold front arriving in the afternoon/evening on Thursday, it won’t be until Friday that we really see the cooler air. Friday morning will start in the mid 30s. With a mix of sun and clouds, and the slightly cooler airmass overhead, highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Over the weekend highs will be in the low to mid 60s with dry conditions expected. Partly cloudy Saturday and mostly cloudy Sunday.

Early next week another disturbance will approach Texoma. This will create rain chances starting early Monday. Uncertainties remain when it comes to the timing and track of the system.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.