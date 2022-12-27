Expert Connections
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.(Source: Manchester NH Police via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location.

Manchester police said they were notified about the birth early Monday morning and searched an area where the woman told them to look for nearly an hour before she led them to the infant’s actual location.

Police said the temperature at the time was 18 degrees, WCVB reports.

The baby was found naked and alone in a tent. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mother, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

