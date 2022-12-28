Above-Average High Temperatures Continue | 12/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Breezy south winds this evening and overnight will keep temperatures on the warm side. As you’re walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in mid to upper 50s.

A weak disturbance/ cold front will push across the Plains during the day tomorrow. While tomorrow will be warm and above average, it won’t be nearly as warm as today. Many by the afternoon Thursday will see highs in the mid 60s. West to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will start out with partly cloudy skies but more sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Highs will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A gradual warm up will occur over this weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. For those looking to celebrate the arrival of 2023 on Saturday night, nighttime temperatures will be fairly comfortable in the 50s, cooling down to the low 40s by the morning of January 1st. Sunday will warm into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week another disturbance and cold front will approach Texoma. This will create rain chances starting early Monday. Uncertainties remain when it comes to the timing and tracking of the system among our long-range guidance models.

Have a great Thursday!

